CSU in Photos: Homecoming 2022

Colorado State University was full of excitement for Homecoming and Family Weekend, which featured a host of events, including a new kickoff celebration at Canvas Stadium and an expanded, interactive Festival on the Oval.

The celebration featured annual traditions such as the Homecoming 5K, Friday Night Lights and, of course, the Homecoming football game. Many of CSU’s colleges, including the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, had a presence at the pregame festivities. Take a look back at the fun and excitement through the lens of CSU Photography.