Online, Feb. 28, 2022

More than 20,000 people tuned in for a virtual benefit concert to support Marshall Fire relief, which has raised more than $700,000 (and counting) for the Community Foundation of Boulder. The concert — featuring Dave Matthews, Lyle Lovett, Phish’s Trey Anastasio and others — was the brainchild of Chuck Morris, the director of the CSU Music Business program. read more

Photo by Gideon Lambert