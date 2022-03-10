CSU In Photos:
February 2022
published March 10, 2022
February 2022 was a time for reflection. The community lost two pillars in Joe Blake, chancellor emeritus of the CSU System, and Mary Ontiveros, founding vice president for diversity at CSU. The month also brought joyous moments with the CSU men’s basketball team gaining momentum in its march toward the NCAA Tournament. Take a look back at the month in photos.
Moby Arena, Feb. 4, 2022
It was pandemonium as the CSU men’s basketball team defeated San Diego State with a last-second bucket 58-57, as the Rams continued their march toward the NCAA Tournament.
Photos by CSU Photography
The Oval, Feb. 11, 2022
The cold weather couldn’t stop the CSU community from participating in the annual Winter Bike to Work Day. Numerous university community members pedaled their way to campus as part of the tradition.
Photos by CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Feb. 15, 2022
CSU lost an enthusiastic supporter of the CSU System and its campuses. Joe Blake, chancellor emeritus of the CSU System and long-time advocate for higher education in Colorado, passed away Feb. 15 at the age of 86. read more
Photo by CSU Photography
University Center for the Arts, Feb. 24, 2022
The Colorado State University School of Music Theatre and Dance performed a fantasy homage, “She Kills Monsters,” written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Wesley Longacre.
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Moby Arena, Feb. 26, 2022
It was Senior Night at Moby Arena as fans celebrated the CSU women’s basketball team prior to tipoff against UNLV.
Photos by CSU Photography
Online, Feb. 28, 2022
More than 20,000 people tuned in for a virtual benefit concert to support Marshall Fire relief, which has raised more than $700,000 (and counting) for the Community Foundation of Boulder. The concert — featuring Dave Matthews, Lyle Lovett, Phish’s Trey Anastasio and others — was the brainchild of Chuck Morris, the director of the CSU Music Business program. read more
Photo by Gideon Lambert
The Oval, Feb. 28, 2022
Members of the CSU community gathered on The Oval to say goodbye to Mary Ontiveros as her funeral procession passed through campus. Ontiveros, a CSU alumna, spent more than five decades studying and working at CSU – most recently as the founding vice president for diversity. She passed away on Feb. 19. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography