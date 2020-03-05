CSU In Photos:
February 2020
published March 4, 2020
February didn’t feel like the shortest month of the year at Colorado State University with all of the events and news on campus. The month featured several major events such as a 150th birthday celebration as well as the groundbreaking of the Temple Grandin Equine Center. Take a look back at the month through photos and social media.
Colorado State University, Feb. 2, 2020
Call him CAM-stradamus. CAM the Ram kicked off the month of February by correctly predicting the winner of Super Bowl LIV. He was undecided on his favorite commercial after watching the big game.
Video by CSU Social
Foothills Campus, Feb. 10, 2020
CSU broke ground on the Temple Grandin Equine Center on the Foothills Campus. The new facility will be home to what may be the leading equine-assisted activities and therapy research program in the world. It will serve children with autism, veterans with PTSD and seniors with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Colorado State University, Feb. 11, 2020
You’re only 150 years old once, so CSU celebrated the big day in style with a variety of Founders Day festivities across campus that included a lot of selfies. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Feb. 11, 2020
Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice visited campus for a keynote with Greg Myre, NPR national security correspondent, as part of CSU’s Founders Day celebrations. The event was part of the Global Engagement Distinguished Speaker lecture series presented by the Office of International Programs and the Provost’s Sesquicentennial Colloquium Series.
Photo by CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Feb. 12, 2020
Lots of connections were made at the career networking dinner of the Warner College of Natural Resources.
Photos by CSU Photography
Fort Collins, Feb. 16, 2020
This ram wasn’t afraid to brave the deep February snow. Stay up to date on University guidelines for weather closures on SOURCE. read more
Instagram post by CSU Social via Carlos D. Maldonado
Lory Student Center, Feb. 19, 2020
CSU hosted a discussion on the coronavirus, with a panel of faculty researchers and experts. read more
Photos by CSU Photography
Nancy Richardson Design Center, Feb. 20, 2020
Students from the Puksta Scholars Scholarship Program shared their civic engagement projects with Puksta Foundation leadership, supporters and friends during a showcase at the Nancy Richardson Design Center. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Feb. 25, 2020
The Black/African American Cultural Center hosted more than 30 events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month at Colorado State University. Events included keynote talks as well as educational seminars.
Facebook post by Black/African American Cultural Center
Lory Student Center, Feb. 25-27, 2020
CSU hosted its first International Symposium, designed to highlight the ways CSU students, faculty, and partners add global dimensions to their teaching and learning, research and scholarship, and community engagement. The International Symposium offered more than 30 sessions over three days, including conversations with author Helen Thorpe (left) and between Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax and CSU President Joyce McConnell, with additional special speakers and events.
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Feb. 27, 2020
CSU hosted the First Generation Awards Celebration, recognizing the outstanding work and scholarship of first-generation students on campus.
Photos by Joe Mendoza/CSU Photography