CSU In Photos:
December 2019
published Jan. 3, 2020
During December 2019, Colorado State welcomed a new head football coach as well as the annual AgInnovation Summit, which brought agricultural leaders from across the country to campus. To top off the year, the month ended with Commencement ceremonies that launched the newest Ram alumni into the next chapter of their lives.
University Center for the Arts, Dec. 4, 2019
CSU School of Music, Theatre, and Dance performed “The Beckett Experience: Four Times/Times Four,” a play directed by Eric Prince celebrating the life and work of writer Samuel Beckett. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Lory Student Center, Dec. 5-6, 2019
This year’s AgInnovation Summit, hosted by the College of Agricultural Sciences, focused on cultivating solutions to looming challenges facing the future of agriculture, including climate change and potential food shortages. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
CSU Transit Center, Dec. 10, 2019
The Poudre Express, a new bus line that connects Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins, did a test run before its official launch on Jan. 2. In addition to providing a direct route between CSU and the University of Northern Colorado, the bus also stops in Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Administration Building, Dec. 11, 2019
Children from the Early Childhood Center visited the Administration Building to celebrate the holidays by decorating the tree from the Colorado State Forest Service and serenading President Joyce McConnell with seasonal songs in the rotunda.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Canvas Stadium, Dec. 12, 2019
Steve Addazio was formally introduced as the new football coach at CSU. The 23rd head coach made his first public appearance at a media conference/fan celebration that included CSU spirit squads and dozens of fans eager to hear what he had to say. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography
Moby Arena, Dec. 20-21, 2019
Over two days, more than 2,100 graduates received their diplomas as they celebrated with family, friends and faculty. read more
Photos by CSU Photography