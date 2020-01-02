CSU In Photos:
December 2019

published Jan. 3, 2020

During December 2019, Colorado State welcomed a new head football coach as well as the annual AgInnovation Summit, which brought agricultural leaders from across the country to campus. To top off the year, the month ended with Commencement ceremonies that launched the newest Ram alumni into the next chapter of their lives.

Beckett Experience

University Center for the Arts, Dec. 4, 2019

CSU School of Music, Theatre, and Dance performed “The Beckett Experience: Four Times/Times Four,” a play directed by Eric Prince celebrating the life and work of writer Samuel Beckett. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography

Angela Ichwan, Senior Director Technical Lead, The Annex by Ardent Mills, moderates a Leadership Discussion on Building an Innovation Mindset, featuring panelists Jodi Benson, Chief Innovation Technology and Quality Officer, General Mills, and Florian Schattenmann, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President for Innovation Research and Development, Cargill, at the 2019 AgInnovation Summit, “Building the innovation mindset.” December 6, 2019
Colorado State University hosts the 2019 AgInnovation Summit, Building the Innovation Mindset. December 6, 2019

Lory Student Center, Dec. 5-6, 2019

This year’s AgInnovation Summit, hosted by the College of Agricultural Sciences, focused on cultivating solutions to looming challenges facing the future of agriculture, including climate change and potential food shortages. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

Poudre Express Bus
Poudre Express

CSU Transit Center, Dec. 10, 2019

The Poudre Express, a new bus line that connects Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins, did a test run before its official launch on Jan. 2. In addition to providing a direct route between CSU and the University of Northern Colorado, the bus also stops in Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

Administration Building, Dec. 11, 2019

Children from the Early Childhood Center visited the Administration Building to celebrate the holidays by decorating the tree from the Colorado State Forest Service and serenading President Joyce McConnell with seasonal songs in the rotunda.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography

Canvas Stadium, Dec. 12, 2019

Steve Addazio was formally introduced as the new football coach at CSU. The 23rd head coach made his first public appearance at a media conference/fan celebration that included CSU spirit squads and dozens of fans eager to hear what he had to say. read more
Photos by William A. Cotton/CSU Photography

Colorado State University

Hover over the image to scroll through the graduation photos.

President Joyce McConnell congratulates graduates at Colorado State University's 2019 Winter Graduate Commencement. December 20, 2019
Colorado State University Warner College of Natural Resources graduates are celebrated at the Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremony, December 21, 2019, in the Moby Arena.
Families celebrate with photos on The Oval during Colorado State University's 2019 Fall Commencement. December 21, 2019
Graduates of the Colorado State University College of Liberal Arts are celebrated at the Fall Commencement December 21, 2019.
Colorado State University College of Liberal Arts graduates and faculty gather before the Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremony, December 21, 2019, in the Moby Auxiliary Gym.
Graduates of the Colorado State University College of Liberal Arts are celebrated at the Fall Commencement December 21, 2019.

Moby Arena, Dec. 20-21, 2019

Over two days, more than 2,100 graduates received their diplomas as they celebrated with family, friends and faculty. read more
Photos by CSU Photography

