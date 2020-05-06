CSU In Photos:
April 2020
published May 6, 2020
April spotlighted the resiliency of the Colorado State University community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Research and learning continued in new, innovative ways. Two alumni even tied the knot in a safe and special way on campus. Take a look back at the month of April at CSU.
The Corbett/Parmelee Dining Center, April 8, 2020
Students who remained on campus stayed safe, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing at the Corbett/Parmelee Dining Center complex.
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Johnson Hall, April 9, 2020
Custodial lead Amanda Richter keeps the flow going through campus plumbing to flush out stale water and keep high-quality water available during the COVID-19 pandemic. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Online, April 13, 2020
Students Sarah Greichen and Brianne Lauro were in for a surprise when President Joyce McConnell crashed online meetings with their deans to inform them that they had been named Truman Scholars, a highly competitive graduate fellowship program for students pursuing public service careers. read more
Video by CSU Social
School of Advanced Materials Discovery, April 16, 2020
Tony Vindell, a Ph.D. student in the School of Advanced Materials Discovery, tests lab gowns for strength, water repellency and flammability. CSU’s Smart Textiles and Nanotechnology Research Group, led by Associate Professor Vivian Li in the Department of Design and Merchandising, is performing a variety of tests on fabrics that could be used for the medical gowns. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Old Town Square, April 17, 2020
All was quiet in Old Town on April 17 – except when the community began howling at 8 p.m. in support of the health care workers who are saving lives while risking their own during the current COVID-19 pandemic. read more
Photo by John Eisele/CSU Photography
Online, April 20, 2020
COVID-19 couldn’t stop student research and innovation. The annual Celebrate Undergraduate Research and Creativity showcase moved online, featuring more than 200 posters spotlighting undergraduate work from all eight colleges. read more
GIF by CSU Public Relations
The Oval, April 21, 2020
During Earth Week, Facilities Management planted a Choice City Elm and positioned a plaque on The Oval in honor of Tony Frank, CSU’s 14th president and current chancellor of the CSU System. David Hansen of Facilities Management and Tonie Miyamoto of the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs were on hand to assist with the effort. read more
Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
The Oval, April 23, 2020
Is it summer yet? The Oval was a winter wonderland when Ram country was blanketed with nearly a foot of snow.
Post by CSU Social; Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography
The Oval, April 25, 2020
All you need is love: Alumni Sarah and Matt Taafe privately eloped at one of their favorite spots on campus.
Post by CSU Social
Michael Smith Natural Resources Building, April 27, 2020
The Michael Smith Natural Resources Building on April 27. The Warner College of Natural Resources celebrated CSU’s 150th birthday with a look back at the history of the college through a package of stories on SOURCE. read more
Post by John Eisele/CSU Photography