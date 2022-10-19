CSU hosts statewide televised debate with U.S. Senate candidates Bennet and O’Dea Oct. 28

A debate between two candidates vying for one of Colorado’s U.S. Senate seats will be held at Colorado State University on Oct. 28 and televised across the state.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Joe O’Dea, a Republican, will participate in a debate that day from 7-8 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Ballrooms. The debate will be moderated by Kyle Clark and Marshall Zellinger of 9News, Luigi del Puerto of Colorado Politics and Heather Skold of KRDO in Colorado Springs.

The debate will be aired statewide on four broadcast stations: KRDO (ABC), KUSA (NBC) in Denver, KKCO (NBC) Grand Junction and KOBF (NBC) in the Four Corners area (Farmington, N.M.). In addition, it is airing on the digital video platform 9NEWS + and on multiple digital sources from the various partners, including Colorado Politics. All tickets to attend the event in-person have been distributed.

It is one of six debates being hosted by 9News in advance of the Nov. 8 election.

CSU has regularly hosted political debates over the years, including in 2020, as a community convener for important public conversations and discourse.