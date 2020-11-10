CSU hosting week of events for Veterans Day

This year’s National Roll Call is scheduled on Veterans Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sutherland Garden.
Colorado State University is marking Veterans Day with a week of events for students, faculty and staff.
The events include the annual National Roll Call on Nov. 11 in which university community members read the names of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice since Sept. 11, as well as a national virtual summit exploring veteran identities on Nov. 12.
CSU’s Adult Learner and Veteran Services is organizing and promoting the events. ALVS supports increased academic achievement and holistic development for all adult learners, including but not limited to veterans and student parents, resulting in graduation from CSU and sustainable personal and professional success.
Throughout the week, student veterans will be featured on CSU social media on select days. There also is a Student Veteran Virtual Resource Fair with informational videos from the Veterans Education Benefits Office, the CSU Career Center and more at alvs.colostate.edu/veteran-services/student-veteran-resources.
Veterans Week 2020 events
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Salesforce Career Session
Time: 5-6 p.m.
Zoom information: 930 860 53806
Learn about employment opportunities with Salesforce.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
National Roll Call
Time: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Sutherland Garden, Lory Student Center
Take part in this annual tradition as CSU community members read off the names of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice since the events of Sept. 11.
ALVS Career Center Drop-In
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Zoom information: 989 001 69099
Join Jenny Kim and Madigan Turnquist from the CSU Career Center for career advice and assistance.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Minority Vets Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Summit
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EST)
Summit information: mvasummit.vfairs.com
The Minority Vets Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Summit is a full-day national event, exploring the intersections of the minority veteran identity and key issues that impact our worlds and lived experiences the most. The day features lectures, panels, fireside chats, and live performances by minority veterans and lead activists, artists, experts, and legislators.
All are welcome at the summit, and registration is free and open to all at mvasummit.vfairs.com.
Friday, Nov. 13
Student veteran organizations informational meeting
Time: 9-10 a.m.
Zoom: 976 7751 0600
Passcode: 108082
Learn about opportunities with student veteran organizations and how to get involved.