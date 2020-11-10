CSU hosting week of events for Veterans Day

Colorado State University is marking Veterans Day with a week of events for students, faculty and staff.

The events include the annual National Roll Call on Nov. 11 in which university community members read the names of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice since Sept. 11, as well as a national virtual summit exploring veteran identities on Nov. 12.

CSU’s Adult Learner and Veteran Services is organizing and promoting the events. ALVS supports increased academic achievement and holistic development for all adult learners, including but not limited to veterans and student parents, resulting in graduation from CSU and sustainable personal and professional success.

Throughout the week, student veterans will be featured on CSU social media on select days. There also is a Student Veteran Virtual Resource Fair with informational videos from the Veterans Education Benefits Office, the CSU Career Center and more at alvs.colostate.edu/veteran-services/student-veteran-resources.