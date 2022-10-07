CSU Homecoming and Family Weekend features new offerings, time-honored traditions

The Colorado State University community is starting to buzz with excitement with the approach of the Oct. 13-15 Homecoming and Family Weekend, which will feature a host of events, including a new kickoff celebration at Canvas Stadium on Thursday afternoon and an expanded, interactive Festival on the Oval Friday afternoon.

The new public kickoff event, being held at the New Belgium Porch from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13, will feature food trucks, photo opportunities on the football field and a cash bar.

“This celebration was created with the campus community in mind,” said Amy Jo Miller, director of alumni marketing and communications for the CSU Alumni Association. “We wanted students, faculty and staff to have something special and fun to kick off the long weekend of time-honored traditions and new offerings.”