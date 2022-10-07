CSU Homecoming and Family Weekend features new offerings, time-honored traditions

The Colorado State University community is starting to buzz with excitement with the approach of the Oct. 13-15 Homecoming and Family Weekend, which will feature a host of events, including a new kickoff celebration at Canvas Stadium on Thursday afternoon and an expanded, interactive Festival on the Oval Friday afternoon.
The new public kickoff event, being held at the New Belgium Porch from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13, will feature food trucks, photo opportunities on the football field and a cash bar.
“This celebration was created with the campus community in mind,” said Amy Jo Miller, director of alumni marketing and communications for the CSU Alumni Association. “We wanted students, faculty and staff to have something special and fun to kick off the long weekend of time-honored traditions and new offerings.”
Bigger, better Festival on the Oval
The newly expanded Festival on the Oval, which is open to the public, offers a unique spin on a kind of reverse parade. The event will feature more than 60 booths offering hands-on, interactive experiences hosted by various units on campus as well as community and corporate partners like Canvas Credit Union.
Each booth will feature some sort of interactive engagement, from groups like the CSU Logging Sports team, the Collar Scholars and their service dogs, the K-Pop Dance club and the CSU Drone Center, which will be on hand to teach attendees how to fly a drone.
There will be a virtual reality demo from CSU Spur, corn hole, giveaways, a screen-printing demo from the Nancy Richardson Design Center and old yearbooks for alumni to browse through. There will also be photo opportunities with CAM the Ram, food trucks and seven vendors serving in the beer garden. Music will be provided by KCSU and headlining band Nothing But Nineties.
Other events
In all, CSU is hosting more than a dozen events in the lead-up to the Rams taking on the Utah State Aggies in the home football game at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. Events include the Distinguished Alumni Awards, the 50 Year Club Luncheon, the Alumni Association Member BBQ, Friday Night Lights, the Homecoming 5K Race, the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate and more.
Several of CSU’s colleges, including the College of Business, College of Health and Human Sciences and the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering will have a presence at the Tailgate and Ram Town as well.
The full schedule is below, and more details are available online.
Homecoming & Family Weekend Kickoff
Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m.
New Belgium Porch at Canvas Stadium
Distinguished Alumni Awards
Thursday, Oct. 13, 5 p.m.
Lory Student Center
Parent and Family Programs Interest Sessions
Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Lory Student Center
50 Year Club Luncheon
Friday, Oct. 14, noon to 3 p.m.
Hilton Fort Collins
Festival on the Oval
Friday, Oct. 14, 3-6 p.m.
On CSU’s historic Oval
CSU Alumni Association Member BBQ
Friday, Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.
Near Meridian and Plum streets
Supported by Fort Collins Connexion
Friday Night Lights (Bonfire, Fireworks, Lighting of the A)
Friday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m.
Lagoon West Lawn
Homecoming 5K Race
Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m. start time
The Oval
Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate & Smith Alumni Center Open to All
Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.
North side of Canvas stadium
Colorado State vs. Utah State
Homecoming & Family Weekend Football Game
Saturday, Oct. 15, kickoff 5 p.m.
Canvas Stadium
Ram fans can purchase a hearty Game Day BBQ meal at the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate, to include Brothers BBQ, a beer/soda ticket, and an exclusive Homecoming and Family Weekend gift. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at advancing.colostate.edu/HOMECOMING2022TAILGATEBBQTICKET.