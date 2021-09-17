CSU helping student parents, caregivers through variety of avenues

Colorado State University student Britni Mendizabal is taking online classes from College Station, Texas. When she isn’t attending class or doing homework, she’s caring for her infant son and working as a property manager, which can sometimes feel impossible.

“I’ve cried a lot,” said Mendizabal who’s studying ecology and evolutionary biology. “There have been a lot of rough days, but I have to keep moving forward … I keep telling myself, ‘I’m almost done. I’m almost done.’”

Along the way, Mendizabal, who expects to graduate in the spring, said that she has faced hurdles in the pursuit of her degree, which she hopes will lead to a career in environmental law. Through it all, she said that she has received support from advisers and case managers at CSU.

In the past few years, CSU has been working to better serve student parents and caregivers, a group whose multiple and diverse identities sometimes get overlooked at colleges and universities across the country. According to University leadership, these students bring tremendous life experiences and add to the diversity of the CSU community.

In 2019, CSU established the Committee on Supporting Students who are Parents, Guardians, Future Parents, and Caregivers through the Division of Student Affairs to find a way to better serve this group. The committee is co-chaired by John Henderson, assistant dean of students and director of Parent and Family Programs, and Lisa Chandler, assistant director of Adult Learner and Veteran Services, and includes membership from across several University divisions and academic departments

According to Henderson and Chandler, CSU has more than 4,000 adult learners — students who are 25 years of age or older. However, they said that they do not have exact numbers on students who are parents, planning to be parents, guardians, and/or caregivers, whether they are adult learners or traditional age — students who are 18 to 24 years of age — college students, as that data cannot be accurately gathered.

The committee is currently in the nascent stages due to the COVID-19, working to get more concrete numbers and learn more about this important student population. Even so, Henderson said that it’s important for the University community to recognize this group and understand their background.

“Students who are parents, guardians, future parents and/or caregivers bring a focus to their academics, and to personal, family and professional commitments that require a tremendous work ethic, being adept at prioritizing and working to adjust and adapt to our university, and its expectations, more so than many other students. Not all students can just join a study group that meets at 3 p.m. at the LSC,” Henderson said. “We also have traditional-aged students who hold these identities – especially those who may need to take care of siblings and/or older family members, while also being students. For some, it might not be during the week, but it could be that their weekends are spent supporting family needs.”