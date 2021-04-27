CSU Health Network creates innovative approaches to student mental health support

Depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns have been on the rise for college-age students for some time.

Many of these concerns were intensified by feelings of isolation, fear and loss of personal connections at school, work and in social circles throughout the pandemic, and further exacerbated by economic instability, political unrest and racial injustice over the past year.

The CSU Health Network has responded to both the ongoing increase in mental health needs and the pandemic by moving traditional services into a virtual environment and introducing innovative tools to provide mental health support.

As the pandemic began impacting Colorado State University operations last spring, the Health Network responded quickly.

“We moved our entire Counseling Services operations, including on call, individual and group counseling, to telehealth delivery in March of 2020 to provide continuity of care for students,” said Lisa Miller, director of Specialty Counseling Services. “Our staff was committed to providing services at a time when anxiety, confusion and stress were significantly on the rise for students, while also doing our part to follow community health guidelines”

Psychiatry Services also rapidly shifted to seeing clients remotely through secure video conferencing, according to Director Irena Danczik.

“Psychiatry has continued to see students at a steady pace during the pandemic,” Danczik said. “Students have expressed how they appreciate being able to engage with their provider remotely and that it can save time.”

Miller added that students responded cautiously in the first few weeks but quickly adapted. As the technology became more familiar, the number of students continuing services and those seeking new services steadily grew.