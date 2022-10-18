CSU hauls in 10 awards for writing, CSU Spur marketing and STATE Magazine

Colorado State University and the CSU System cleaned up in this year’s awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, collecting 10 district honors for writing, marketing for the CSU Spur campus and STATE Magazine.

“These awards are significant in three ways,” said Greg Luft, interim vice president for marketing and communications, said of the writing awards. “First, they confirm the great skill and dedication of the writers and producers who dug into these stories, and I can’t emphasize that enough. Second, the awards reflect the relevance of the topics both on and off campus, and third, the stories confirm the vast and unique contributions that CSU makes to the community locally, nationally and abroad.”

Five members of CSU’s Strategic Communications team (formerly News and Media Relations) in the Division of Marketing and Communications submitted entries that won Best of District VI Awards in the writing category:

“Having just assumed the interim vice president role a month ago after many years teaching and managing in the Journalism and Media Communication program, I can say that it is very invigorating to see great storytelling and journalism in a university context,” Luft said. “When you consider the connections that these stories create as they ripple through CSU’s diverse populations of potential students, on-campus and online students, staff, faculty, alumni and even vendors, it confirms the importance of the journalistic enterprise in an educational community.”