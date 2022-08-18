CSU has new wireless network names

There are new names when connecting to wireless internet at Colorado State University: csu-net and csu-visitor.

CSU’s Division of IT has made changes to the campus wireless networks for Fall 2022. It has phased out the csu-eid wireless network name with csu-net, which requires a NetID and NetID password to connect. Additionally, csu-guest is now csu-visitor, which requires a name and email address among its steps for connecting.

According to CSU IT, the updates to the campus wireless networks were necessary as critical components of the campus wireless network needed to be replaced. The network names are being updated to better reflect what they represent:

csu-net provides access to CSU’s campus network for students, faculty, and staff.

csu-visitor provides a more limited network for those outside of CSU’s community.

For more information, visit it.colostate.edu/wireless.