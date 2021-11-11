CSU graduate’s documentary about Colorado’s historic blaze was a labor of love: Q&A with CBS4 reporter Dillon Thomas

When the credits roll after the Oct. 22 CBS4 documentary “Scarred: Lessons from the Cameron Peak Fire,” they list Colorado State University graduate Dillon Thomas as host, reporter, photographer and editor.

“I spent countless hours over nearly a four-month period documenting what would become (the program),” Thomas said. “Much of the project was shot on my days off, quite literally scaling the very land most significantly impacted by the blaze, carrying dozens of pounds of video and audio equipment on my back. Thanks to CSU, local governments and the U.S. Forest Service, I was given access to parts of the burn scar which, to this day, still are not open to the general public.”

An Aurora native, the 2014 CSU graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and technical communication, plus a minor in political science.

After a two-year position at a television station in Arkansas, Thomas returned in 2016 to Denver to work at CBS4, where he interned during college. Thomas said that he’s the only Denver TV reporter to live in Northern Colorado, so the Cameron Peak fire hit close to home.

“At nighttime you could stand in eastern Fort Collins near I-25 and see the flames crawling toward Horsetooth Reservoir,” Thomas said. “We were in the middle of a pandemic, and people were at times more concerned about the air quality outside than they were indoors.

“All of Northern Colorado was sheeted by a thick red plume, and ash was falling from the sky like snow for months. Each day I take a daily walk, and during the fire I would always stop at one vantage point and just stare in awe at the plume. It was a crisis you couldn’t ignore.”

In a Q&A edited for length and clarity, Thomas discussed his post-CSU life and what he will take from the nearly 25-minute documentary about a fire that likely will affect northern Colorado’s ecosystem for a decade.

Question: Where did you grow up, why did you attend CSU and how did it prepare you for your career?

Answer:

I grew up just outside of Denver in Aurora, Colorado. I once thought I was going to become a commercial airline pilot. But one day, one of my teachers at Smoky Hill High School took note of my interest in photography. She was also the supervisor of the journalism publications at the school. By sophomore year, I was a member of the yearbook program and by senior year was shadowing CSU grad and CBS4 Denver main anchor Jim Benemann. I knew, right then, that I wanted to become a TV journalist. Both he, and my sister who was already at CSU, suggested I apply to school in Fort Collins. I was accepted upon application and started volunteering in student media within weeks of moving to campus. I spent four years serving as both an anchor and manager for the campus TV station. And, I interned at CBS4. Between professors in the journalism department and hands-on learning experience at CTV11, both myself and my fellow graduates were entering the TV news industry leaps ahead of those from other programs and schools.