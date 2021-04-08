CSU graduates celebrate with Spring Oval Walk

Colorado State’s Class of 2021 took to the historic Oval the week before Spring Break to be recognized for their accomplishments and completing their degrees during this pandemic year. Some walks were postponed due to rain on Tuesday, but by the end of the week, everyone who wanted to participate crossed the stage. While academic regalia was optional, facial coverings were not, and the ceremonies were carried on livestream, so friends and family could share in the experience while helping maintain proper social distance. After Spring Break, April 12-16, all classes will be delivered remotely through the end of the semester.

Congratulations, Rams!