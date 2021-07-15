CSU goes vertical on final building at new Denver campus

Vertical steel construction is underway at Hydro – the final of three buildings at the CSU Spur campus in Denver to hit this major construction milestone.

The CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center is focused on offering education programs for learners of all ages and opens its first of three buildings in January 2022:

Vida, a building focused on animal and human health; will open in January 2022.

Terra, a building focused on food and agriculture; will partially in January with full opening by April 2022.

Hydro, a building focused on water; will open in November 2022.

“CSU Spur will be home to science, policy, innovation, and research on display – anyone who visits Spur will see science and scientists in action,” said Jocelyn Hittle, assistant vice chancellor of CSU Spur and special projects for CSU System. “Starting in January, youth and families can see in real time what it means to be a professional working on big global challenges—and know that they can have a role to play—all while experiencing fun, hands-on education.”

Hydro is a 125,000-square-foot building that will bring water research to life and will be home to the new Water Quality Lab for local utility Denver Water. Denver Water’s role at the CSU Spur campus will be centered around research, innovation, policy and education, said Jim Lochhead, CEO and manager of Denver Water.

“Planning for the water demands of the future requires innovation and an understanding of how customer needs and policies surrounding water in our state are changing. This includes not just urban water solutions, but also how to improve agricultural production and watershed health,” Lochhead said.