Mapping for Justice at GIS Day on Nov. 17

Curious about how mapping technology can make the world better?

The Colorado State University Libraries’ Geospatial Centroid will explore the ties between maps and social and environmental justice at the annual GIS Day on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Mapping for Justice: Exploring spatial patterns of social and environmental inequities,” and will feature a variety of in-person and virtual events open and free to the public.

GIS Day is an international event dedicated to celebrating the technology of geographic information systems and how it can help address complex problems.