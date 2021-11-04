Mapping for Justice at GIS Day on Nov. 17

Curious about how mapping technology can make the world better?
The Colorado State University Libraries’ Geospatial Centroid will explore the ties between maps and social and environmental justice at the annual GIS Day on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Mapping for Justice: Exploring spatial patterns of social and environmental inequities,” and will feature a variety of in-person and virtual events open and free to the public.
GIS Day is an international event dedicated to celebrating the technology of geographic information systems and how it can help address complex problems.
Speakers will explore how geographic information systems can positively impact social justice, with presenters from the CSU Libraries, the College of Liberal Arts, Warner College of Natural Resources, the School of Global Environmental Sustainability, the U.S. Forest Service and Village Earth.
Students can also learn about careers in GIS with a presentation in partnership with the Warner College of Natural Resources on career paths that rely on geospatial technology. Students can ask a panel of employers questions about GIS work, and hear about their experiences in the field.
An in-person workshop at the Morgan Library will introduce attendees to open source, interactive mapping tools available on the web, among other topics.
More information about the event is available at the Geospatial Centroid’s website: https://col.st/et8FN
Schedule of events
Presentation links will be available at the Geospatial Centroid’s website.
10-10:20 a.m.: “Spatial Patterns of Social and Environmental Justice,” presented by Matt Ross, Geospatial Centroid director and assistant professor in watershed science
10:25-10:45 a.m.: “The Consequences of Inequitable Urban Environments for Wildlife,” presented by Sara Bombaci, Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation
10:50-11:10 a.m.: “Colorado EnviroScreen: Mapping How the Environment Impacts Health in Colorado,” presented by Dan Carver, the technical manager of the Geospatial Centroid
11:15-11:35 a.m.: “Visualizing USFS Recreation Data and the Communities We Serve,” presented by Taylor Willow, a GIS specialist for the U.S. Forest Service
11:40 a.m. to noon: “Prisons and Agriculture,” presented by Carrie Chennault, School of Global Environmental Sustainability
12:05-12:25 p.m.: “Combining remote sensing and ethnography to understand mining implications in rural Ghana,” presented by Heidi Hausermann, Department of Anthropology and Geography
12:30-12:50 p.m.: “Introducing the Native Land Information System,” presented by David Bartecchi, Village Earth’s Native Lands Advocacy Project
1:30-2:30 p.m. (hybrid event): Career Connections with the GIS panel in MSNR Room 345 and Zoom.
2:45-3:45 p.m. (in-person workshop): “Mapping Apps Online: Exploring special patterns of social and environmental inequities,” presented by Caitlin Mothes and Elizabeth Tulanowski of the Geospatial Centroid in Rm. 175 of the Morgan Library. Pre-registration requested is requested and there can be a maximum of 26 attendees.
4-5 p.m. (hybrid event): Mapathon: Create spatial data for a humanitarian aid project in OpenStreet Map. This event will be either via Zoom or in Room 211G of the Morgan Library. Bring a laptop (and mouse) if you have one, but some computers will be available.