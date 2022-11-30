CSU fundraising effort to develop school for orphans in Uganda sees progress, but more donations still needed

A project to construct school buildings for orphans in a Uganda village – started by a Colorado State University custodian and student more than seven years ago – has not only survived the pandemic but expanded, and fundraising continues for additional improvements.

The collaboration started when CSU alumnus and custodian Robert Serunjogi struck up a conversation with then-undergraduate Laura Schreck in the Engineering Building during the spring of 2015. Serunjogi mentioned that he was trying to raise money to build a school in his hometown in Uganda, where AIDS and civil wars had left many orphaned children, and Schreck offered to help him set up a GoFundMe page.

In the years that followed, they raised more than $70,000, funding the construction of several school buildings. And in 2019, a contingent from CSU that included Schreck, Serunjogi and Little Shop of Physics leaders traveled to the Ugandan village to deliver materials for hands-on science experiments and other learning activities. CSU videographer Brian Buss went along as well, gathering footage for an award-winning documentary about the project, Robert’s Village.