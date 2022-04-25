CSU Fort Collins, CSU Pueblo win 2022 Ellucian Impact Award for Banner SIS project

CSU Fort Collins and CSU Pueblo have been selected by Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider, as a 2022 Impact Award winner in the Change Leadership category for their implementation of a shared Banner student information system.

The annual Impact Awards celebrate visionaries in higher education who are inspiring others to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. The two CSU System institutions were among eight institutions honored with this award and will receive a $25,000 grant.

New category for managing change

The Change Leadership category – a new category for 2022 – recognizes school leaders who led ambitious technology initiatives, demonstrating skills and expertise to successfully manage change across multiple stakeholders.

“Amidst the challenges of COVID and Colorado wildfires, two institutions within the Colorado State University system implemented a shared IT system, Banner SIS, replacing outdated on-premise platforms with a modern cloud environment providing greater efficiencies and a superior suite of tools for managing students and student information,” Ellucian officials said in a press release. “Colorado State University and Colorado State University-Pueblo recognized the consolidation of hundreds of academic policies and processes, as well as combined workflows, procedures, data elements and integrations. As part of this project, new financial aid capabilities reduced credit card processing costs, saving over $20K for the first three months following implementation, with over $400K in savings expected over the next five years.”

Collaboration was key

“One of the greatest things about this award is that it helps to honor, and celebrate, the collaboration by many of our CSU Fort Collins and CSU Pueblo team members,” said Brandon Bernier, vice president for information technology and chief information officer for CSU Fort Collins. “This was truly a team effort that showcased hard work, dedication, perseverance, and ingenuity over multiple years. We can’t thank our team members enough for what they were able to accomplish. This award helps to symbolize that collective effort.”

“We invest in technology so our schools are more efficient and more effective, to enable deeper and more incisive insights so that our students can maximize their learning, finish their programs more quickly, effectively and efficiently, and have access to the information that they need to make informed decisions on their education and future careers,” added Patrick Burns, chief information officer for the CSU System. “We are always seeking to improve the return on investment for students.”

‘Incredibly inspiring’

“The Ellucian Impact Awards recognize institutions using technology to solve challenges, operate more efficiently and offer a better student experience,” said Laura Ipsen, president and CEO of Ellucian. “This year’s winners are incredibly inspiring and demonstrate true leadership in driving transformation in higher education. We are honored to partner with institutions to deliver the modern solutions that empower and enable our customers to exceed students’ evolving expectations.”

Learn more about the Ellucian Impact Awards here: https://www.ellucian.com/impact-award