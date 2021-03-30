CSU focuses on sustainability for Earth Month

The month also includes some significant infrastructure improvements, with the ongoing installation of new solar arrays on campus.

For Earth Day on April 22, CSU will host a virtual festival featuring fun, interactive sustainability challenges and information about student organizations, CSU departments and colleges, and Fort Collins community sustainability programs and initiatives.

This year’s month of festivities also will include a talk with President Joyce McConnell and Universiity Distinguished Professor Diana H. Wall, a world-renowned ecologist and director of CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability, as part of the Tell Me More conversation series. The recorded talk will premiere on April 19 at president.colostate.edu/tell-me-more.

Additionally, Earth Month organizers are encouraging university community members to sign up for the Shift FoCo Challenge, a community initiative through the City of Fort Collins that aims to reach the city and CSU’s climate action goals of 80% reduction below 2005 atmospheric carbon levels by 2030 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The latest and complete list of Earth Month activities are available at green.colostate.edu/earth-month.

Student Affairs Communications and Sustainability Director Tonie Miyamoto, who co-chairs the President’s Sustainability Commission with Carol Dollard of Facilities Management, said Earth Month will provide a variety of virtual experiences for the entire university community.

“This year’s Earth Month lineup offers annual favorites, like the Earth Day Festival, and some exciting new events around environmental justice and the connection between animal health and climate change,” she said. “Events will be virtual again this year and we look forward to engaging with folks wherever they may be, as Earth Day is everywhere.”