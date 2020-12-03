CSU family breaks records for support on Giving Tuesday

Colorado State University alumni, friends, students, faculty and staff responded to a challenge in a big way, smashing the record for money raised on the annual Giving Tuesday.

And as a result of that record-breaking response, more students experiencing food insecurity can be helped in the coming months.

“This has been a year of historic challenges and, once again, our Rams family has stepped forward to meet the moment in unprecedented ways,” said Kim Tobin, vice president for university advancement. “We are grateful for the remarkable generosity of our alumni, friends, parents, families and even current students who gave to CSU during Giving Tuesday. Your gifts are helping feed hungry students and providing much-needed care for those struggling most during the pandemic. You continue to demonstrate that Rams take care of Rams and, because of you, our students persevere in pursuit of their academic goals and keep their dreams alive. Thank you!”

Thousands of dollars, thousands of meals

More than 1,500 donors combined to give $156,724 on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The campaign sought to support three funds critical to battling food insecurity: Rams Against Hunger, Ram Aid and CSU’s Housing and Dining Services.

The one-day total marked a 59 percent increase in donors over 2019n when $144,747 was raised.

Overall, the Giving Tuesday campaign raised $240,801 from 2,348 donors, many of whom made their gifts in the days leading up to Dec. 1.

The campaign got a huge boost from an anonymous alumnus, who donated $50,000 in matching funds. Support poured in for several funds, providing a boost for programs across campus.