CSU faculty awarded Fulbright Scholar grants for 2021-2022

Award: Fulbright Scholar

Project title: “Beyond Anti-Communism and National Propaganda: Reevaluating South Korea’s State Film Censorship of the Cold War Era”

Duration: Fall 2021-Spring 2022

Host institution: Ewha Woman’s University, Seoul, South Korea

CSU Film and Media Studies Professor Hye Seung Chung will spend 10 months in Seoul, South Korea, completing her Fulbright research project at her alma mater Ewha Woman’s University.

Chung said her Fulbright project is timely, providing a revisionist understanding of state film censorship during successive Cold War military regimes in South Korea from 1961-1988.

Drawing upon government censorship documents from the Korean Film Archive’s digital collections and framing South Korean film censorship from a transnational perspective, she said she hopes to reframe discourse around film censorship as a multilayered, dialogical process.

Throughout her Fulbright, Chung will collaborate with Ewha Professor Hyungsook Lee, a fellow film scholar and former classmate, guest-lecturing in his film classes and sharing her findings on U.S. and South Korean film censorship at departmental and interdisciplinary workshops and colloquiums.

Chung also said she intends to engage other scholars to help change negative perceptions some might have about America as a superpower by treating the people impacted by U.S. policy with respect, humility and solidarity – a charge she referred to as the most important educational mission of her career.

Chung’s Fulbright project will culminate with an American university press monograph, which will mark her sixth university press publication to date. She hopes to complete the manuscript by August 2022 and publish by the end of 2023.

“I highly recommend my colleagues and graduate students with American citizenship to pursue Fulbright opportunities,” Chung said. “Fulbright grants give us Americans opportunities to repay our great debts to the world through our ‘soft power’ of research, scholarship and teaching.”