CSU Extension’s Certified Colorado Gardener program goes virtual in 2021

In response to ongoing concerns around COVID-19, CSU Extension has gone virtual for the 2021 Certified Colorado Gardener Program. Informally known as “Green School,” the Certified Colorado Gardener Program has been providing practical training for amateur and experienced gardeners for 45 years.

Extension is offering both Full Course and multiple Short Course options to meet everyone’s needs. With each course, regardless of length, participants will receive in-depth horticulture training from Colorado State University faculty, staff, and industry experts.

“These courses were developed by CSU faculty and Extension staff to help Coloradans understand and overcome the challenges of cultivating landscapes and gardens in the West. The program can help you take your landscape to the next level or give you the skills to start a career in the green industry,” said Eric Hammond, CSU Horticulture Agent in Adams County.

Short or full courses

Short Courses include 5 classes which are primarily self-paced online learning but may also include access to live interactive webinars. Participants can register for one or multiple short courses. Topics include Colorado Gardening Foundations, Landscape Management Basics, Plant Diagnostics, and Growing Food.