CSU Extension’s Agriculture Custom Rates Survey goes virtual this year

The results of the annual survey inform Custom Rates in Colorado, one of the most widely used publications available from the CSU Agriculture and Business Management Team.

The report provides valuable information needed to develop enterprise budgets, cash flows, operating loan limits, and investment decisions. Producers around the state use the report to better understand custom rates to make informed business decisions, budget accurately, and plan for the coming year.

“Agricultural lenders use the data as a lending criterion and information. The state of Colorado and county assessors use this survey results as one factor in determining assessed valuations of agricultural land and property tax rates,” said Brent Young, regional Extension specialist in Agriculture and Business Management.