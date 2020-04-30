CSU Extension launches victory gardens for the age of COVID-19 with Grow & Give

Luettgen and other Colorado Master Gardeners across the state are participating in Grow & Give, a modern Victory Garden project designed to encourage Coloradans to grow vegetable gardens and plant extra to share with local food banks and community members in need.

Victory gardens were planted on public and private land during World War I and World War II to reduce pressure on the public food supply due to the wars. Roughly 40% of the U.S. vegetables grown in those years came from 20 million victory gardens.

CSU Extension is encouraging people to take advantage of their time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to get outside and plant gardens, whether they are longtime gardeners or first-time planters.

“During a time when there is so much bad news and uncertainty, we are giving Coloradans a positive opportunity to contribute locally,” explained Katie Dunker, statewide coordinator for the CSU Extension Master Gardener program. “We have wrapped our arms around something that is very tangible and accessible and are taking university resources and expertise in growing food to every corner of the state to help those in need. This is what Extension does; this is who we are. Education and outreach are the very fabric of what a land-grant university does.”