CSU Extension 4-H carries on in the midst of the pandemic

Since the pandemic began, monthly in-person 4-H meetings have been canceled, but Amy Frink has kept in touch with the 50 or so members in the chapter and provided encouragement to connect in virtual programming, whether their interests are cake decorating, sports shooting, raising show animals or 4-H STEM activities.

“We’re just all trying to stay on task and help these kids tell the story of how important agriculture is,” she said. “I have been so impressed. None of these kids have given up. 4-H is such an important part of their lives.”

Jean Glowacki, director of 4-H Youth Development at CSU Extension, praised the faculty, staff, volunteers, families, and community supporters for their collaboration and commitment to maintaining high-quality 4-H Youth Development Programming while ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants and community members in these very challenging times and circumstances.

Thousands of Colorado 4-Hers are in the same boat as Stetson and Lauren. They have worked hard on their projects and now, due to the pandemic, are unsure how, if or when they will be able to show off their handiwork.

“Participants in CSU Extension’s 4-H youth development program are able to complete their projects without showing at the fair, but we know it is a highlight for them and so many of our community members that come out to support the hard work of these outstanding youth,” said Ashley Stokes, associate vice president for Engagement and Extension at CSU.

But as the 4-H motto states, the organization is dedicated to helping young people, “Make the best better,” and the determination and flexibility of the youth – whether a first-year member learning the basics, or a celebrated titleholder in her last hurrah in the show ring – is impressive.

“Even if I don’t get to show my animals, I get to learn so much,” Stetson explained. “I have learned that I just love being around cattle and pigs. I have learned how to communicate with animals and so many other life lessons … mostly patience.”