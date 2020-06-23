CSU employees utilize Commitment to Campus Professional Development Awards

“This training was intense and informative. I not only learned different techniques for using graphics to help facilitate group meetings, but I also was able to learn new lettering and drawing skills. In addition, the workshop focused on exhibiting and awareness of cultural sensitivity through graphic recording and facilitation work, which will assist in working with minority and vulnerable communities in the future.

“I plan on utilizing the skills that I acquired from this training to help facilitate a community conversation on land conservation at the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota through a service contract between CSU and the World Wildlife Foundation. I believe that this skill set will be particularly useful and beneficial for recording and facilitating the meeting with the indigenous population of Lakota Sioux at that location.”