CSU earns Sierra’s Top 20 ‘Cool Schools’ honor for eighth consecutive time

The Sierra Club’s national magazine has named Colorado State University one of North America’s most sustainable higher education institutions for an eighth consecutive year.

CSU ranks No. 10 in the 2021 list of Sierra’s “Cool Schools,” which spotlights strong environmental practices of colleges and universities. The rating continues a string of top-12 finishes that dates to 2014. The 2021 list includes submissions from a record 328 institutions in the United States and Canada.

Now in its 15th edition, the “Cool Schools” list has included CSU in its top dozen for more than half of those years.

“We are very proud of the ongoing sustainability work we are doing here at CSU and appreciate the recognition,” said Carol Dollard, an energy engineer at CSU. “However, we also recognize that there is much work yet to do. So we can take time to celebrate our accomplishments, but then get back to the work that is yet to be done.”

Arizona State University was first in this year’s rankings, followed by University of California-Irvine, Thompson Rivers University (Kamloops, British Columbia), Cornell, State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry (Syracuse, New York), UC-Berkeley, UC-Merced, Connecticut, New Hampshire and CSU.