CSU to host ‘first-of-its-kind’ airshow at Christman Airfield in Fort Collins this fall

Registration for the Colorado Drone Airshow is now open and can be found at coloradodroneshow.colostate.edu. Community day is free to attend, and the public is requested to pre-register to help organizers better plan. All drone industry researchers, first responders, and educators are invited to become part of or attend the drone airshow on Industry day; pricing varies depending on level of involvement.

The idea for the airshow stemmed from a flyover hosted in January 2022 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the passing and life of Bert Christman, a World War II pilot and namesake of the Christman Airfield, said Christopher Roberston, director of the CSU Drone Center and the organizer behind the airshow.

“We put (an announcement about the flyover) out into the public through SOURCE and The Coloradoan, and we had about 300 people show up,” Robertson said. The public’s reaction to a small-scale event at the airfield led Robertson down the path to the idea of a larger, national, event around drones at the airfield.

In hosting the airshow at CSU, the university gains an opportunity to highlight the unique space of the airfield and the technology of the Drone Center. The airstrip is located at 3985 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins.