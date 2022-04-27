CSU Demo Day 2022 celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship

Story by Sarah Hibbs-Shipp

Colorado State University students, faculty and staff presented their innovative work at CSU Demo Day April 18-20, competing for over $20,000 in cash awards.

Participants represented seven CSU Fort Collins colleges and showcased two submissions from the Institute for Cannabis Research at CSU-Pueblo. Each presenter prerecorded a 30-second introduction and a three-minute talk for the virtual audience and included a digital poster on the custom poster showcase platform. Presenters with a technology that could be demonstrated had the option to upload a five-minute demonstration video of their innovation.

Lunch seminars

This year’s event included three lunchtime seminars:

Technology Transfer and the Land-Grant Mission: Engaging in a Culture of Innovation at CSU. Panel members included Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers, Vice President for Research Alan Rudolph, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Susan James and Vice President for Technology Transfer Richard Magid.

Innovation at CSU Spur. Panel members included Associate Vice President for Spur Strategy James Bradeen, College of Agricultural Sciences Chief of Staff and Operations Paula Mills, Professor and Animal Sciences Department Head Keith Belk and Professor Gregory Graff of the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics.

Front Range Innovation & Entrepreneurship Resources. Panel members included Colorado BioScience Association President Elyse Blazevich, Innosphere Ventures Executive Director Ben Walker, Energy Institute Associate Director Jeff Muhs, Assistant Vice President for Strategy and Executive Director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship Scott Shrake and Meghan Suter, director of the Research Acceleration Office.