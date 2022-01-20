When a relationship has lasted 116 years, new milestones might be hard to come by … unless it’s 2022, and you’re Colorado State University and the National Western Stock Show.

This year marked the grand opening of the first building at the new CSU Spur campus, which will serve as the educational centerpiece of the still under construction National Western Center.

The public got a look at CSU Spur’s Vida building at its grand opening on Jan. 15, which was fitting since it also happened to be CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show.

CSU has played a role in the stock show since its first days under a borrowed big-top circus tent in 1906 and has watched it grow into an event that brings 700,000 people to Denver every year for 16 days full of rodeos, agriculture education, cattle judging and more.

Keep reading to meet some of the people who made CSU Day at the Stock Show another success.