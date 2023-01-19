Video/photos: CSU Day at the Stock Show and CSU Spur

From roping and riding to photos with CAM the Ram, CSU Day returned to the National Western Stock Show on Jan. 14. This year’s stock show, the 117th in the series, is on track for record attendance, with opening day attendance of 60,000, exceeding the record of 57,000 attendees on opening day of the 100th anniversary event.
CSU Day attendees this year were able to tour a completed CSU Spur campus following the opening of the Hydro building on Friday, Jan. 6, just a day before the stock show opened. Hydro, which is focused on water, opened almost precisely a year after Spur started welcoming visitors with the Jan. 7, 2021, opening of the health-themed Vida building. The food-focused Terra building opened in June.
Visitors at CSU Day watch surgery in progress at the Dumb Friends League Veterinary Hospital at CSU Spur, located on the 1st floor of the Vida Building.
Esperanza purrs appreciatively as visitors pose for a selfie on the first floor of the Vida Building. Esperanza (which means “hope” in Spanish) was named by the Tepeyac Community Health Center, neighbors to CSU Spur in the Globeville neighborhood and winners of the CSU Spur kitten naming contest. The 9-foot kitten statue is an educational tool, purring when guests approach from the front, and hissing when people walk up from behind.
Left: A glass wall on the 2nd floor of the Vida Building provides prime viewing for an equine sports medicine demonstration during CSU Day. The CSU Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center at CSU Spur has in-ground and above-ground underwater treadmills, a standing cold saltwater spa, a whole-body vibration plate and other tools that provide range of therapeutic options to treat and rehabilitate horses. / Right: CAM’s Ag Academy, in the Terra Building’s Morgridge Learning Lab, immerses students in complex problems and potential solutions in food and agriculture.
Visitors pose for a photo with CAM the Ram outside the Hydro Building during CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show.
With exhibits in multiple areas at CSU Spur, CSU’s Little Shop of Physics allows learners of all ages to explore the wonders of static electricity and other phenomena.
Left: Located on the 3rd floor of the Terra Building, the CSU Impact Map—or Impacto, in Spanish—provides a glimpse of the university system’s global reach while providing a chance for users to explore specific ways CSU System faculty, staff, students, and alumni are working to solve problems, support communities and create impact in far-flung corners of the world. / Right: A group gathers at an exhibit outside the Soil, Water and Plant Diagnostic Lab on the third floor of the Terra Building.
About CSU Spur
CSU Spur is a free educational year-round public destination in Denver focused on engaging PreK-12 students, families, and visitors around food, water, and health. CSU Spur is a non-degree granting campus that showcases the work of the CSU System campuses: CSU, CSU Pueblo, and CSU Global. Spur is built upon the land-grant mission of access to education and the belief that students can be anything they want to be. To inspire students and visitors to engage in important world issues, CSU Spur will bring together scientists to collaborate, put science on-display, and showcase career paths. The CSU Spur campus provides immersive learning experiences and cutting-edge research across three buildings: Vida, Terra, and Hydro. Learn more at CSUSpur.org.