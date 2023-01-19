Video/photos: CSU Day at the Stock Show and CSU Spur

From roping and riding to photos with CAM the Ram, CSU Day returned to the National Western Stock Show on Jan. 14. This year’s stock show, the 117th in the series, is on track for record attendance, with opening day attendance of 60,000, exceeding the record of 57,000 attendees on opening day of the 100th anniversary event.

CSU Day attendees this year were able to tour a completed CSU Spur campus following the opening of the Hydro building on Friday, Jan. 6, just a day before the stock show opened. Hydro, which is focused on water, opened almost precisely a year after Spur started welcoming visitors with the Jan. 7, 2021, opening of the health-themed Vida building. The food-focused Terra building opened in June.