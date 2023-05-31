4 CSU students bound for Germany, selected for competitive DAAD RISE summer internship

Four Colorado State University undergraduates have been selected for the highly competitive DAAD RISE Summer Internship program, in which students study at top German universities.

Madzie Boyles, Addison Lambert, Claire Lundstrom and Isabel Ong will represent CSU and conduct research on subjects ranging from geoinformatics to biochemistry.

About the DAAD RISE Program

DAAD — which translates to German Academic Exchange Service — funds research internships in many STEM fields across Germany. This prestigious program matches students with a German host institution to work on a research project compatible with their area of interest.

RISE – which stands for The Research Internships in Science and Engineering program — sponsors undergraduate students from around the world to give them a glimpse of advanced research work while gaining desirable professional experience in their field.

During their DAAD RISE internships, students will acquire new skill sets through their lab work and research opportunities, while simultaneously gaining exposure to new cultural, academic and professional environments. Through interactions with their primary investigator and fellow lab colleagues, students will gain knowledge about Germany and take their first steps to learn the German language – or practice their existing language abilities.

Long-lasting friendships and professional relationships develop through the intensive and rewarding work experience. Evening and weekend trips during the internship add to the appeal of this unique program.

Perhaps what makes DAAD RISE most attractive to STEM students is its funding structure. Selected students receive monthly stipends to help cover living expenses while abroad, with host universities and institutes providing housing assistance. Additional funds are provided, either through DAAD RISE or CSU, to cover roundtrip airfare to and from Germany.

“There’s a misconception that education abroad opportunities for STEM majors are limited,” says Christopher Snodgress, an adviser who works closely with international internships. “Programs like DAAD RISE are out there and we encourage students of every major to have a conversation with our team to discover what options are available to them.”