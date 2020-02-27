CSU-CU game at Canvas the highlight of 2020 schedule

The Steve Addazio era will begin with an opening game unlike any in the 127-year history of Colorado State University football.

Addazio, hired in December to replace Mike Bobo, will make his debut Sept. 5 when the Rams host the rival University of Colorado Buffaloes. The game not only will mark CU’s first appearance in Canvas Stadium, it will be just the fourth time the Buffs have played in Fort Collins since the 1950s and the first since 1996.

The 91st renewal of the CSU-CU series, which began in 1893, is just one of 12 games on the Rams’ 2020 schedule announced Feb. 27 by the Mountain West Conference. The ambitious slate features three games against teams from Power 5 leagues, including CU (Pac-12 Conference), at Oregon State (Pac-12) on Sept. 12, and at Vanderbilt (Southeastern Conference) on Sept. 26.

Border War game on Halloween

In addition to the CU game, the Rams will host Northern Colorado (Sept. 19) and Mountain West foes Fresno State (Oct. 3), New Mexico (Oct. 10), Wyoming (Oct. 31) and Utah State (Nov. 21). All dates are subject to change.

This is the first phase in the 2020 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kickoff times.

Tickets on sale now

Season tickets for the third season at Canvas Stadium are available online at csurams.com; the deadline for season ticket renewal is March 6. For ticket information call (800) 491-7267.