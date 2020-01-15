CSU, CU Anschutz team up to fund inter-institutional health innovation projects

Focus on pilot projects

Another important component of the new inter-institutional grant program is that it is designed explicitly for pilot projects. Most NIH research funding requires applicants to provide data that explain why they think their proposed project will work, but those data are nearly impossible to acquire without funding — a catch-22. By funding a pilot grant program, ColoradoSPH and CSU are providing investigators with the opportunity to develop the questions, cultivate relationships and get the preliminary data necessary to be able to apply for NIH grants.

“This is such a critical phase, and we really wouldn’t be able to do this kind of work without a funding source that recognizes the need for it,” Dickinson said. For the school and university partners, the ideal goal is a return on investment in the form of grants that bring outside money into the universities.

Bradley says that she would love for the investigators to use the outcomes of the grant to receive NIH RO1 funding in the future, but “if that doesn’t happen this first round, if people just got together and did collaborative research and we were able to show ourselves as a consortium school of public health working together in research, then were successful.”

‘Bran’ new way to combat malnutrition

The first collaborative study seeks to determine whether rice bran, a byproduct of the rice milling process, can be used as a nutritional supplement for chronically malnourished mothers and infants in the rural Trifinio region of Guatemala.

Co-PI Elizabeth Ryan, a CSU associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences, has previously studied rice bran as a dietary supplement in Mali and Nicaragua. Co-PI Molly Lamb of the Department of Epidemiology at CU Anschutz has extensive experience conducting public health research studies and interventions in the Trifinio region, has built a relationship with the community and has connections with field site staff. Their proof-of-concept study will find local sources of rice bran, assess whether the preparation of rice bran-enhanced foods is feasible, and determine whether mothers and infants find the enhanced foods palatable. The initial findings will set the stage for a larger study looking at the effects of 6-12 months of daily rice bran consumption on child growth outcomes.

“The timing is right,” said Ryan. “The rice bran work that I have been doing in other countries is practical to translate to Guatemala given the current status and existing infrastructure at the Trifinio site with other public health [CU Anschutz] faculty.”

Vaping and flu

The second inter-institutional study will investigate whether e-cigarette use by Colorado youth increases risk for flu infection by altering the function of macrophage immune cells.

Co-PI Sheryl Magzamen, a CSU associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Radiological Health Sciences, specializes in air pollution epidemiology and community-based studies of environmental pollutants. Co-PI Alison Bauer of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health at CU Anschutz has a background in basic toxicology and pharmacology research. The collaboration will allow this project to look at the effects of e-cig liquid on viruses both in people and in cells.

In people, the project will study changes in the population of viruses and bacteria in the upper respiratory tract of e-cig users during flu season. In cells, it will look at whether exposure to the byproducts of e-cig liquid have an effect on virus-infected immune cells in an artificial environment. Magzamen and Bauer hope to be able to use these data to apply for larger grants to study additional viruses and products of e-cig liquid.

Public health in public housing

The third study in the ColoradoSPH at CU-CSU pilot grant program will look at health outcomes of physical and social exposures in mixed-income public housing developments as part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI). Co-PI Ellison Carter, an assistant professor in CSU’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, has a research background in indoor air quality and interventions in low-income housing and their relationship to energy, housing and transportation policy. Dickinson studies the role of social behaviors and social networks in risk behavior.

Their project aims to establish a multi-institutional, transdisciplinary community research lab that will investigate the long-term impacts of Denver’s CNI-funded public housing redevelopment on multiple health determinants and endpoints.

“This redevelopment is trying to rethink the way we do public housing from the understanding that housing is so fundamental to health,” Dickinson said. “Is there a better way to provide public housing assistance to folks in a way that can be health-promoting and improve health outcomes for those that rely on these services?” Dickinson and Ellison hope to use the next year to establish relationships with community partners that will identify comparison public housing communities and the structure of a long-term health outcomes study.

ColoradoSPH at CU Anschutz and CSU plan to co-host a research showcase next fall, where the results of the grants will be presented to Samet, Rudolph and the ColoradoSPH faculty research committee.