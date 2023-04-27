CSU conference attendees donate more than $926 to Rams Against Hunger

Colorado State University’s Surplus Property unit is no stranger to finding value in gently used items, and it recently demonstrated that mission in a slightly different way, with a fundraiser benefitting Rams Against Hunger.

When CSU hosted the 22nd annual conference of the University Surplus Property Association in late March at the Hilton, attendees received a $50 gift card from the Downtown Development Authority to use in downtown Fort Collins businesses.

During the March 26-29 conference, about 70 of the attendees toured the Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry that opened in the General Services Building in early 2022. They were told that any unused amounts on their gift cards could be donated back to CSU to benefit the pantry.

Attendees came through big time.

‘CSU comes together’

Around 10 of them immediately donated their cards without using any of their $50, while many others returned cards that still had some amount left on them. All told, they contributed more than $926 in gift cards to the pantry, to be spent on food purchases for members of the CSU community experiencing food insecurity.

“This partnership was a perfect demonstration of how CSU comes together to ensure that our resources are utilized in ways that promote equity and strengthen our community,” said Michael Buttram, basic needs program manager for Student, Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement. “Rams Against Hunger is grateful for the opportunity to showcase our exceptional pantry facility to other campus representatives from across the nation. We are also thankful for the generosity of these partners contributing their gift cards to support the nutritional need of our campus community.”

The conference and fundraiser were organized by Surplus Property Manager Jake Drenth, with support from Surplus Property Assistant Manager Holly Ritzman and Operations Manager Marcelino Martinez.