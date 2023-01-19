CSU community invited to give input for new transportation master plan

Parking and Transportation Services is gathering feedback from the Colorado State University community on a new Transportation Demand Management Master Plan that will serve as the blueprint for optimizing transportation on campus over the next five to 10 years.

The outreach effort to gather input for that plan includes presentations to more than 35 campus organizations, focus groups, a survey and several “pop-up sessions” to provide information at booths/tables in key locations at CSU.

The transportation plan will become part of the overall campus master plan that is expected to be finalized in 2024. Campus Planner Gargi Duttgupta said that the larger plan will cover all aspects of the built environment at CSU, from academic and research facilities to residence halls, classrooms, support facilities, stormwater systems and transportation needs, amongst others – all through the lens of sustainability and resilience for the future. Many elements of the plan will hinge on enrollment projections, she said, as well as the vision for the future of teaching, research and learning.