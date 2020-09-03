CSU community encouraged to keep gatherings small

As Labor Day weekend nears, Colorado State University is urging the university community to keep social gatherings small.

It’s all part of an ongoing campaign to encourage the community to practice public health behaviors amidst COVID-19. Launched in August, the campaign features print and digital messaging across all university campuses with an illustrated CAM the Ram demonstrating the behaviors.

The latest thrust of the campaign shows CAM interacting with a small group of people. The campaign’s first installment focused on how face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, pulling data from a July survey that found 91% of students are motivated to practice health behaviors.

Jenn “JR” Rieskamp, community liaison specialist between Off-Campus Life at CSU and Neighborhood Services at the City of Fort Collins, has first-hand experience seeing students practicing health behaviors. Looking back at the past six months, Rieskamp said off-campus students have generally done a good job of keeping gatherings small.

“I’ve gone on ride-alongs with Fort Collins police officers,” Rieskamp said, “and I’ve seen students doing the right things.”

Cody Frye, executive director of Campus Recreation, has seen similar instances on campus.

While Frye hasn’t been on campus in the evenings as much as in previous years, he said he hasn’t seen the large groups of students playing sports on the intramural fields, just a couple of small groups playing catch. “Typically in the first week of classes, we’d see the fields full of drop-in sport groups,” he said.