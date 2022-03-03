CSU community celebrates launch of Courageous Strategic Transformation plan

Empathy. Inclusive excellence. Budget reform. Sustainability. Student access and success.

These were some of the themes that emerged as Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell laid out the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan at a kickoff event March 1 in the Lory Student Center Theatre.

After presenting the new strategic plan to almost 200 people attending in person and another 500 who watched remotely, McConnell sat down with Vice President for Strategy Jenelle Beavers to field questions in a discussion moderated by College of Liberal Arts Dean Ben Withers.

McConnell thanked the leaders and drafting groups who helped craft the plan with input from thousands of CSU community members over recent months.

“What you see in the Courageous Strategic Transformation today is the product of all the great minds and great hearts coming together to figure out what we can do from this point on,” she said.