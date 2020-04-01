CSU collaborating across campus and with local businesses to produce hand sanitizer

When CSU leadership heard the news, they quickly rose to meet the challenge, tapping into talents and resources from across campus.

Shortly after the hospital’s request, the first 40-liter bottle was produced in a lab at the Infectious Disease Research Center on the Foothills Campus and deployed on March 20 to help fill the hospital’s 200-plus hand sanitizer stations. It was made by members of the Mycobacteria Research Laboratories, a center dedicated to research of tuberculosis and other infectious diseases.

“It’s been a big relief,” said Chad Alexander, facility manager at the hospital. “We were able to refill every station in the hospital, which is huge. People are using more now. It has been a big help.”