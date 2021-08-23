CSU center works to recover remains of American WWII pilot in France

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the crash of an American bomber in Northern France that occurred in the summer of 1944. The pilot’s remains have gone unrecovered in the European country for decades.

A mission to recover the remains of the pilot who crashed in a farmer’s field is now underway, led by Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands in conjunction with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and archeologists from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Together, the team will carry out a veteran’s archaeological excavation in France from mid-August to early September.

“The mission hopes to identify and return the fallen pilot’s remains to American soil,” said Ray Sumner, the mission’s project manager and team leader.

The effort is a follow up to an initial archeological site survey conducted in 2019, which found pieces of wreckage consistent with that of a B-17 aircraft, said Sumner, who is also a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Anthropology in CSU’s College of Liberal Arts.

The excavation will also include a team of volunteers comprised of CSU students and alumni, metal detector experts and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts in Europe.

In excavating the pilot’s remains, CEMML, housed in the Warner College of Natural Resources, will continue CSU’s long history of serving the U.S. military throughout the world, said Reymundo “Tony” Chapa, executive director of CEMML and the project’s principal investigator.

“As a combat veteran, I am honored to facilitate the DPAA’s mission by leveraging CEMML’s expertise to bring closure to families who have been waiting so long for information about their lost loved ones,” Chapa said.