New Center for Ethics and Human Rights to tackle world’s most pressing issues

Lumina Albert grew up in India, in a society where she says women and girls were considered lower in the social hierarchy. These circumstances taught her to sometimes ask uncomfortable questions from an early age about her role in making change.

“This laid a passion in my heart that I needed to do something to change the situation I was seeing, where women and girls were being oppressed,” she said. “That brought into my heart a desire for working with students and a commitment to work for the advancement of ethics and human rights.”

Albert is now living both of those passions at Colorado State University. She is an associate professor in management at the College of Business and is now the founder and executive director of the newly formed Center for Ethics and Human Rights.

Spanning all eight CSU colleges, the center was officially approved by Faculty Council last May and Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen in June. It will be housed in The Institute for Learning and Teaching and the Office of the Provost.

“The decision to support the development of a CSU Center for Ethics and Human Rights was simply the right thing to do given our mission of academic and research excellence, our institutional values of equity and social justice, and the need to prepare the next generation of leaders for an increasingly complex world,” Pedersen said. “Its impact will be significant, and I am grateful to Dr. Albert for leading the call to establish this center and accepting the role of executive director.”

Albert said that she envisions the center tackling some of the world’s most pressing issues through discussions between experts across all disciplines.