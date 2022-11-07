CSU celebrates National First-Generation Day Nov. 8 on the Plaza

Editor’s note: The following message was sent on Nov. 7 from Janice L. Nerger, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs

Dear Rams:

Tomorrow, November 8th, is a big day at Colorado State University!

It is election day and that presents an exciting opportunity to express your voice through your vote for those eligible to participate. The act of voting exercises a powerful right to shape public policy and the future of the country.

In addition to Election Day, November 8th also is National First-Generation College Celebration day, an annual event at universities across the nation to express appreciation for First-Generation students, faculty, staff and alumni. The presence of our First-Generation peers and colleagues at CSU shapes our collective character and lends to a proud Ram legacy. A legacy that is meaningful, powerful, and reflects CSU’s values of access and inclusive excellence.

In honor of National First-Generation College Celebration, there will be activities on the Lory Student Center Plaza from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 open to all students, faculty and staff. Activities will include:

Giveaways: T-shirts, candy, stickers and beanies

Music and other entertainment

Photo opportunities

Opportunity to connect with First-Generation students, faculty, and support staff

This event is sponsored by the Office of the Provost and Student Success Initiatives, and the Office of Inclusive Excellence, The Access Center and Academic Advancement Center. I’d like to offer a special thank you to staff of The Access Center, Academic Advancement Center and The Community for Excellence who organized and planned the event for this important celebration.

After you stop by the plaza, please don’t forget to vote at the Durrell Center or take your ballot to the drop-off box located outside Lory Student Center, north side in the parking lot.

Go Rams! Go First-Generation Rams! And everyone who is eligible, Go Vote!

Sincerely,

Jan

Janice L. Nerger, Ph.D.

Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs