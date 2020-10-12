CSU celebrates Conflict Resolution Month

Colorado is the only state that celebrates Conflict Resolution Month annually, and Conflict Resolution Services and the Student Resolution Center at Colorado State University is participating with a series of virtual events.

Conflict Resolution Month at CSU will feature events and trainings related to conflict resolution skill development, restorative justice and community building, as well as a virtual library sharing recommended conflict resolution books and videos and Zoom coloring sessions with students.

Conflict Resolution Month 2020 events

Register to attend these events by visiting the Student Resolution Center website.

Eat Your Pie in Peace

Thursday, Oct. 15, 4-5:30 p.m

Students, join the staff of Conflict Resolution Services for a discussion about how to navigate disagreements during the holiday and election seasons.

Restorative Justice community member training

Friday, Oct. 16, 1-2:30 p.m., or Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10-11:30 a.m.

For anyone interested in volunteering to be a community member in Restorative Justice Circles. Gain an understand of restorative justice principles, learn how a restorative justice program works, and develop skills to be an effective community member. Attend either session.

Discussing race among white people: Strategies based in conflict resolution

Monday, Oct. 19, 9-10:30 a.m.

As part of the 20th annual Diversity Symposium at CSU, staff from Conflict Resolution Services will offer strategies to challenge and interrupt racist speech based on their daily work with conflict coaching, mediation, and group communication. Register at the Diversity Symposium website.

About Conflict Resolution Services

Conflict Resolution Services provides voluntary, neutral, confidential support for students navigating disputes, procedural challenges, and interpersonal conflict. Services include conflict coaching, consultation, mediation, facilitation and restorative justice. Conflict Resolution also provides trainings and workshops to help teams, organizations, or groups learn tangible conflict management skills. Learn more about services and scheduling an appointment at the website.