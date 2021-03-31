CSU celebrates 2021 graduates with ceremonial Oval Walk

Walking down the center of Colorado State University’s historic Oval is a student tradition that started over a hundred years ago. Recognizing the iconic location, CSU will host a ceremonial walk across the Oval during the week of April 5-9 to celebrate and honor the University’s Spring and Summer 2021 graduates.

Oval closed April 4-9

CSU is hosting the special, in-person event the week prior to Spring Break as most students will be not be returning to campus after the break. For the celebration, the Oval will be closed beginning the evening of April 4 until April 9 and will be closed to traffic and parking during the day and night for setup, the event and tear-down. The Around the Horn campus shuttle will be rerouted during those days, both northbound and southbound.

The health and safety of CSU’s students is the top priority. As CSU and Larimer county public health conditions continue to allow, Spring and Summer 2021 graduates will be provided the opportunity to participate in the ceremonial walk with fellow graduates.

University organizers have built a schedule that will create space for graduates to participate in the ceremony while maintaining physical distance. Students can check in for their session anytime during their 30-minute time window. Check-in is located at the northwest corner of the Oval by Ammons Hall and participants are asked to bring their student ID. For any questions, students are encouraged to reach out to their college commencement coordinator.

Full schedule and livestream link

The ceremonial walk is a time to come together and celebrate CSU graduates and their numerous accomplishments, but due to public health guidelines, guests will not be allowed at the event. The event will be live streamed and recorded so the experience can be shared virtually with family and friends. The full schedule and link to the livestream can be found here.

GradImages photographers will be on site to take formal pictures and as students receive a diploma cover.

Dress code

Face coverings (which must follow county guidance and cover your nose and mouth) are required for all attendees, and must be worn both indoors and outdoors on CSU’s campus.

Regalia is encouraged, but not required at this celebration. As part of the CSU ceremonial dress code, students are asked to wear proper attire including shoes, shirts and bottoms at all times.

Attire that is not appropriate for the event includes (but is not limited to) costumes and masks that conceal student’s identity, clothing with obscene language or graphics, clothing that exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment, and clothing with multiple layers will be subject to search.

In the Rams spirit, students are asked to use discretion and good judgment so that all participants can have a meaningful experience.

COVID-19 Reporter

All students and employees are expected and required to report any COVID-19 symptoms to the university immediately, as well as report exposures or positive tests from a non-CSU testing location at the COVID-19 Reporter website.

Future ceremonies

If students are unable to make it to campus during the week of April 5, they are invited to walk in any future CSU commencement ceremony with their college. When future schedules are released, contact the college commencement coordinator to finalize the details.