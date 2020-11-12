CSU celebrates 2020 graduates with Ceremonial Oval Walk

Colorado State University will host a ceremonial walk across the iconic Oval during the week of Nov. 16-20 to celebrate and honor the University’s 2020 graduates.

The Oval will be closed beginning Nov. 15 until Nov. 21 to host the event.

As CSU and Larimer County Public Health Conditions continue to allow, all 2020 graduates will be provided the opportunity to participate in a Ceremonial Walk Across the Oval with fellow graduates. For those graduating with a Ph.D., the ceremonial walk will not include a hooding ceremony in order to maintain physical distancing guidelines.

Full schedule and livestream link

Due to public health guidelines, guests will not be allowed at the event. The ceremonial walk will be livestreamed and recorded so the experience can be shared virtually with family and friends. The full schedule and link to the livestream can be found on the Commencement page.

Limited complimentary parking will be available for 2020 graduates participating in their College’s ceremony in the Moby Lot, 195 Monday-Friday.

GradImages photographers will be on-site to take formal pictures and as students receive a diploma cover.

Dress code

The dress code for graduates participating in the ceremony includes:

Face coverings (which must follow county guidance and cover your nose and mouth) are required for all attendees and must be worn both indoor and outdoor on CSU’s campus.

Regalia is encouraged, but not required at this celebration. As part of the CSU ceremonial dress code, students are asked to wear proper attire including shoes, shirts and bottoms at all times.

Attire that is not appropriate for the event includes (but is not limited to) costumes and masks that conceal student’s identity, clothing with obscene language or graphics, clothing that exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment, and clothing with multiple layers will be subject to search.

In the Rams spirit, students are asked to use discretion and good judgment so that all participants can have a meaningful experience.

COVID-19 Reporter

All students and employees are required to report any COVID-19 symptoms to the university immediately, as well as report exposures or positive tests from a non-CSU testing location at the COVID-19 Reporter website.

Future ceremonies

If students are unable to make it to campus during this week, they are invited to walk in any future CSU commencement ceremony with their college when those schedules are released.