When natural disasters or personal crises occur, Colorado State University is prepared to help students.

When Hurricane Ida struck the Gulf Coast in August, CSU’s Division of Student Affairs and Office of the Registrar closely collaborated to identify students from the region and share the resources available through Student Case Management, which provides crisis prevention and intervention services.

“It’s just one way we support students who are coping with issues going on back at home, whether that’s within or outside the United States,” said Jody Donovan, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “As students, they may be dealing with a lot of things here on campus, and they can’t learn if they’re worried about what’s happening back at home.”

Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, CSU has been reaching out to students experiencing crisis situations through collaboration across the University. The Alumni Association, International Programs, the Registrar’s Office, and Student Affairs all participate in this initiative, sharing lists of impacted students, cosigning letters and sharing email messages, depending upon the situation.

In addition to hurricanes, CSU responds to natural disasters that include wildfires and flooding as well as even personal crises, such as a fire that damaged a student’s home, Donovan said.