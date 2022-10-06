CSU campuses hit enrollment milestones while focusing on student success

All three Colorado State University System campuses hit enrollment milestones this fall, with CSU in Fort Collins welcoming its largest entering class in history and CSU Pueblo seeing the largest class of new first-year students in four years.

CSU Pueblo President Timothy Mottet, CSU Fort Collins Interim President Rick Miranda, and CSU Global President Pamela Toney presented their preliminary enrollment updates for Fall 2022 at the CSU System Board of Governors meeting on Thursday. The final enrollment reports will be delivered to the Board at its December meeting.

Fall 2022 enrollments reflect a continued emphasis on serving Colorado residents, first-generation students, and diverse students from all parts of the state. All three campuses have also invested in new initiatives to support student success and graduation.

“Students returning to campus in record numbers is wonderful news for our students, the state, and its workforce, and it demonstrates how well people understand the long-term value of a college credential,” CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank said. “For our campuses, this enrollment progress will also help to address the deep financial hits of the pandemic, from which we’re continuing to rebuild. But our ultimate goal is to see that all the students we enroll leave CSU with a diploma that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

Frank noted that the diverse educational options offered through the CSU System have allowed students to return in the ways that make most sense for them. “In Pueblo and Fort Collins, we have a small and large residential campus – and CSU Global is a fully online campus that serves people wanting to study remotely. No matter where you are in Colorado, we have educational options to meet your needs.”

CSU Fort Collins

Entering Class

The CSU System’s flagship campus welcomed its largest first-year class ever this fall, with 5,517 students – a 7% increase over last year. Sixty percent of the incoming class are Colorado residents with nearly 500 students hailing from rural communities.

The entering fall class is 28% diverse, and 25% are the first in their families to attend college. The average entering student’s high school GPA is 3.70.

Total Enrollment

CSU Fort Collins has a total student headcount (residential instruction) this year of 27,956 – 23,794 undergraduate and 3,557 graduate students, essentially flat from the previous year. The total student body is 65% Colorado residents, 25% students of color, and 20% first generation students. Among the academic colleges, total enrollment increases were seen in the College of Agricultural Sciences, College of Business, College of Natural Sciences, and College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

“The strength of this fall’s class is a tribute to our first-rate team in admissions and financial aid, as well as the wonderful advisers across campus – and especially to the quality of the CSU student experience at every level,” Interim President Miranda said. “Clearly, there continues to be significant demand for the in-person, on-campus experience that our state’s research universities provide – and we know our graduates continue to see a great return on the time and money they invest in a CSU degree.”