Building and road closures: Winter break

Construction on Lake Street from Dec . 20 to Jan. 14

Expect intermittent closures on Lake Street over winter break due to efforts to install approximately 1,000 feet of storm sewer between Whitcomb Street and the Standard, an apartment complex located southwest of Canvas Stadium.

The goal of the project is to mitigate the ice that builds up in the area during the winter months. Stormwater discharge from the Standard that used to drain into Lake Street will be conveyed underground, eliminating the related safety issues for people traveling in the area.

Signs will help notify people about the construction, and flaggers will also assist with traffic control operations.

The suggested detour route is Prospect Road via either College Avenue or Shields Street.

For more information, contact City of Fort Collins Chief Construction Inspector Ken Zetye at 970-416-8076 or kzetye@fcgov.com.

You can also contact Kurt Davis, Utility Services, (970) 566-1791.