The love story behind the waffle breakfasts that have been bringing CSU together for decades

Neither Bill nor Jean had much of a global community around them growing up in California, but their professional lives prepared each of them for welcoming the world through their door.

They met and began dating as students at Occidental College in Los Angeles, but Jean was eager to travel abroad after World War II. In 1950, she accepted an offer to join a government program sending teams of workers to help with postwar rebuilding in Europe. After traveling in third class on a student ship to cross the Atlantic, Jean spent a month in Martigny, Switzerland, as one of a team of approximately 20 people working to rebuild local roads and farmers’ barns.

The following summer, Jean spoke with her minister at church camp about meeting with a recruiter looking for young people willing to teach internationally.

“He asked me, since I had a credential, (if) I could go and teach in Turkey,” Jean said. “I said, ‘I don’t know. I might marry this guy.’ And he said, ‘Well, if he’s got a teaching credential, he can go, too.’ So I went to (Bill) and said, ‘Do you want to go to Turkey with me?’”

Bill’s response: “I’ll go anywhere in the world with you!”

Bill knew by then that he wanted to marry Jean, too, so for him the decision was easy: Go with Jean. They married in 1951 and taught in California for two years to gain experience before moving, and in 1953 the Griswolds landed in Kayseri, Turkey. Together they built a life there, teaching in nearby Talas and welcoming their first child.

They returned later to Turkey so that Bill could finish research for his Ph.D. from UCLA specializing in Middle Eastern history. While applying for faculty positions back in the U.S., Bill heard from Harry Rosenberg about an opening in CSU’s history department.

This ultimately brought the Griswolds to Fort Collins in 1965.