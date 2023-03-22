CSU bids farewell to El Centro director, welcomes new interim director

Inside El Centro, it’s not uncommon to find food, laughter and comunidad (community) for Colorado State University’s Latinx/é students, faculty and staff.

From platicas or talks to support services and special events promoting student engagement, academic success and empowerment, Dora Frias has been the driving force behind the center as its director since 2020. Moreso, she has been a passionate leader who championed the Latinx/é, queer, trans and undocumented communities at CSU since 2017, when she began as the director of the Pride Resource Center. While Frias will be leaving CSU to start a new chapter, her impact on CSU will be long-lasting.

Both El Centro and the Pride Center are cultural centers in the Office for Inclusive Excellence. The cultural and resource centers support student success and promote a sense of belonging for marginalized students through programming, education and advocacy.

“Being the Director of El Centro is a position I’ve dreamt about since I was a graduate student in the CSU School of Education’s Student Affairs in Higher Education Program,” Frias said. “It has been a labor of love to serve in this capacity during a difficult time nationally and on campus. I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the CSU community this way.”

Frias approached the Pride Resource Center and El Centro with the same drive and vision. She built each center up from a staff of one to a full-functioning team, putting students front and center at every step. Frias created the annual Borderlands event highlighting Queer Latinx experiences at the overlap between Latinx Heritage and LGTBQIA+ History Months, established the Leah Emergency Fund for queer and trans students, brought national award attention to El Centro’s La Conexión mentoring program, and revived CSU’s Safe Zone curriculum. Students and colleagues who have worked closely with Frias know she deeply loves and cares for her communities and that her vision, voice and heart are always centered on students.

Inclusive Excellence Assistant Vice President Bridgette Johnson said: “Dora was my colleague when she was the director of Pride. I have witnessed her brilliance firsthand. She continuously encouraged students to define success for themselves and to take up space unapologetically on campus as they shared their stories. Dora always reminded us of our mission to serve our marginalized students.”

“I will always admire Dora’s fierce dedication to students and ending systems of oppression,” said OIE’s Associate Vice President Shannon Archibeque-Engle. “Professionally, I have learned much from Dora, including the importance of how an event, a space feels. Last year’s amazing SOMOS Latinx/é Graduation felt incredible. I credit Dora’s leadership and the team in El Centro.”

Aaron Escobedo Garmon will serve as the interim director in El Centro. Garmon has worked with CSU’s Key Communities and Community for Excellence, where he improved campus life for students. His impact and collaborative approach will be instrumental in continuing El Centro’s programs and daily operations.

“I hope students know I care about the center, the students, the student staff, the center’s initiatives and la comunidad, and I am deeply committed to serving them in all the ways they need right now and moving forward,” said Garmon, who is ready to be a supportive, trusted advocate for students. Garmon will begin on Monday, April 3.